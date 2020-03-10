Perry Co. Jail employee arrested on felony charges

PERRY Co., Ind. (WFIE) - A Perry County Jail employee found herself on the other side of the law.
Sheriff Alan Malone tells us Correctional Officer Julia Allen was arrested Monday. She’s accused of trafficking with an inmate, conspiracy, and official misconduct, all felony charges.
Malone says his office had suspicions about her and asked Tell City Police to investigate and got help from Branchville Correctional Facility in the investigation as well.
“When you traffic with an inmate, that is very, very serious,” Sheriff Malone said. “For the safety and security of the facility, we just will not tolerate it. Therefore, we put a good plan together today, and it worked out well that we were able to figure it out in one day because we don’t want to let this drag out.”
Allen’s been transferred from the Perry County Jail to another facility. Her bond is set at more than $9,500.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.