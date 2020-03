EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy and cooler temps for Tuesday, with a return to the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday. Mainly cloudy on Wednesday, but we can’t rule out a couple of showers here and there. A cold front will move in on Thursday and bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms to the region. It will be windy with highs in the middle 60s. More rain and cooler temps for the weekend.