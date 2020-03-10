Owensboro commissioners learn more about Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization plan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro commissioners learned more about the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization plan on Tuesday.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton outlined the details of the plan that spans from later this year to 2025.
Shelton says the focus will be from Walnut Street to Ewing, and then from the Ohio River to the Northside of Fifth Street.
She says she’s hoping to facilitate more than $7 million in private and public money to spruce up the neighborhood.
Down payment assistance, exterior rehab of homes and beautification are some of the projects the city will be using the money for.
Shelton says another focus area will be addressing crime.
“A lot of perceived crime in the area, so we’re gonna see what we can do to increase safety, or the perception of safety with lighting, walkability, maybe some other options," Shelton said.
She says the city will be sending out postcards to neighbors in the area about how they can take part in the program.
