Neighborhood watch: Mt. Vernon coyote sightings; Church intruder response training

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Mt. Vernon Police Department says coyote sightings are common in the area.
They want to remind us that coyotes are not generally a threat to adults, but they can display defensive behaviors if threatened.
- Keep your children close to you when your outside.
- Small dogs and cats should never be left outside.
- Dogs should be leashed.
- Avoid leaving food and water outside.
- Don’t run from a coyote. Make noise and make yourself a larger threat.
The Wabash County Illinois Sheriff’s Department is hosting a two-day Church Intruder Response training.
The training takes place May 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and May 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Both sessions will be at The Roads Church West Third Street in Mt. Carmel.
Pastors, church staff, administrators and facility managers, children and student ministry directors, security team members and deacons are all encouraged to take advantage of this training.
Contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s office at 618-262-4186 for more information on how to register.
