Nebraska, Indiana meet in Big Ten tourney

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Trayce Jackson-Davis is putting up 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Hoosiers. Justin Smith has complemented Jackson-Davis and is accounting for 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Cornhuskers have been led by Cam Mack, who is averaging 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists.MIGHTY MACK: Mack has connected on 33.9 percent of the 127 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He's also converted 56.9 percent of his free throws this season.