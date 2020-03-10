METS adding extra disinfecting cycles to buses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System is adding extra disinfecting cycles to all buses and facilities during operating hours.
According to the news release, the disinfecting cycles will be added at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., in addition to daily disinfecting procedures at the end of operating hours.
The temporary cycles are in place to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including COVID-19 and influenza.
METS urges riders to:
- Clean your hands often.
- Avoid close contact.
- Don’t ride if you’re sick.
- Cover coughs and sneezes
