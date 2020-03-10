Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Officials: 2 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana, state now has 4
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's health commissioner says two additional cases of the new coronavirus have been diagnosed in Indiana, bringing the state’s COVID-19 tally to four. Officials said Monday that one student who attends an elementary school in the suburban Indianapolis county of Hendricks County has a confirmed case of COVID1-9 and a second student in the same school district is displaying symptoms of the virus. Avon Community School Corporation has closed all its schools until March 20. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says Indiana's other new case is in northeastern Indiana's Noble County. She says 30 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, with four testing positive.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-HOUSE SPEAKER
Indiana House sees leadership change session nears end
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top leadership position in the Indiana House has changed hands for the first time in a decade in an unusual transition just as this year’s legislative session is about to wrap up. Longtime Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma stepped down Monday and was replaced by Rep. Todd Huston in the powerful post that largely controls which proposals are considered. Bosma and Huston have been close allies, and House Republicans had picked Huston as their speaker pick soon after Bosma announced in November he wouldn’t seek reelection this year. Huston is from the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers and was first elected to the House in 2012. He was chief of staff for GOP former state schools superintendent Tony Bennett before joining the Legislature.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Officials: 2nd Indiana resident tests positive for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say a second person in Indiana has tested positive for COVID-19. The adult who lives in Hendricks County traveled to Boston last month to attend a meeting of the biotech firm Biogen and developed mild flu-like symptoms days later. The Indiana State Department of Health said Sunday that the person is in isolation and not being hospitalized. State officials say several COVID-19 cases have been tied to the Boston meeting, including a Marion County resident identified Friday as Indiana's first case. State officials say infection control protocols are being followed.
POLLING PLACE REVIEW
US Attorney reviewing polling places for ADA compliance
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says his office is reviewing all polling places in the Southern District of Indiana to see if they comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Election officials are being asked to complete surveys on polling place accessibility. Investigators may then conduct on-site inspections to confirm responses and to evaluate compliance with ADA regulations. Counties found in violation can resolve issues informally or may enter into a Voluntary Compliance Agreement with the government in which they voluntarily agree to upgrade their facilities before the November election. Minkler says counties found to engage in discrimination may face lawsuits.
FATAL CRASH-NEW ALBANY
Authorities: 3 dead in wrong-way crash in southern Indiana
Authorities say three people are dead after a wrong-way interstate crash in southern Indiana. State police say they received calls around 9:15 p.m. Saturday of a white Kia Sportage SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. The vehicle then turned onto Interstate 265 and traveled westbound in eastbound lanes, crashing into a Chevrolet Cavalier. The driver of the SUV was airlifted to a Kentucky hospital with severe injuries. Three of four passengers in the other vehicle, including two adults and a juvenile were killed. Another juvenile remains hospitalized. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
LAKE MICHIGAN-INDIANA EROSION
Indiana community battling shoreline erosion files lawsuit
OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana community along Lake Michigan has filed a federal lawsuit over its battle with shoreline erosion. Ogden Dunes argues that the town's infrastructure and homes are in danger of “total destruction” if there's failure of the shoreline protection system. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Hammond, names the National Park Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, among others. The Chicago Tribune reports that erosion became a concern a decade ago. The lawsuit says protection plans were approved but Park Service and Army Corps “repeatedly interfered." Federal officials did not immediate return a request for comment.
TODD HUSTON-BIO BOX
A glance at new Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston
NAME: Todd Huston AGE: 47 RESIDENCE: Fishers PARTY: Republican EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in political science, Indiana University POLITICAL CAREER: Elected Indiana House Speaker, March 9, 2020; Indiana House of Representatives, 2012-present; Indiana Charter School Board, 2011-12; chief of staff for Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Bennett, 2009-10; Indiana State Board of Education, 2005-09; Hamilton Southeastern School Board, 2002-05 PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Senior vice president of state and district partnerships at the College Board, the New York-based company that administers the SAT college admissions test and high school advance placement examsPERSONAL: Married to Denise; daughter and son
BC-IN-FATAL CRASH-DEKALB COUNTY
14-year-old killed, other injured in DeKalb County car crash
AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old is dead and two other teenagers have been injured in a vehicle crash in northeastern Indiana. The DeKalb County sheriff's office says the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on County Road 59. Authorities say the car the was traveling north when it ran off the road. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a concrete sign and flipped over. The 14-year-old was a passenger in the front seat. The driver was a 16-year-old who suffered a collapsed lung and shoulder injury. The 15-year-old backseat passenger suffered scratches. An investigation is ongoing.