Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top leadership position in the Indiana House has changed hands for the first time in a decade in an unusual transition just as this year’s legislative session is about to wrap up. Longtime Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma stepped down Monday and was replaced by Rep. Todd Huston in the powerful post that largely controls which proposals are considered. Bosma and Huston have been close allies, and House Republicans had picked Huston as their speaker pick soon after Bosma announced in November he wouldn’t seek reelection this year. Huston is from the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers and was first elected to the House in 2012. He was chief of staff for GOP former state schools superintendent Tony Bennett before joining the Legislature.