Lake Rudolph making $2M improvements

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Big things are happening for Lake Rudolph and Campground.
The facility is adding over $2 million in improvements.
The campground is getting new cabins before the upcoming season. Those cabins will be pet-friendly.
To accommodate those four-legged friends, the campground is also adding a new dog park.
Regional Marketing Manager Dave Lovell says crews were out working on a water feature called Reindeer Waterworks, an attraction he hopes will be fun for the whole family.
“One of the big things we are adding is a brand new water feature, and we are standing on the ground where it will be, we are also adding holiday cottages, about 23 new holiday cottages," Lovell said.
Optimism was high as crews were working on the project, despite Tuesday’s weather conditions.
Campground officials hope all improvements will be ready to roll out by Memorial Day.
