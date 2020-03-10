KSP arrests Earlington man after fleeing on an ATV

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police arrest an Earlington man after fleeing on an ATV.
According to the news release, 23-year-old Mason Dame was arrested on Sunday.
Trooper Brian Graves observed a three-wheeler on the roadway at the intersection of North Sebree and Hecla Road.
According to the news release, Graves went to pull the ATV over, but the driver began to flee. While turning onto Monarch Street, from Hecla Road, the ATV went off the roadway.
Dame is booked in the Hopkins County Detention Center where he is charged with All-Terrain Vehicles Violations and Fleeing or Evading Police.
