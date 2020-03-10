Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 9

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week nine.
- Mar’quon Givens - Reitz
- 21 points
- 9 rebounds
- Blake Sisley - Heritage Hills
- 20 points
- 13 rebounds
- 3 assists
- Michael Donoho - South Spencer
- 25 points
- Hit game-winning shot.
- Isabella Henning - Owensboro Catholic
- 20 points
- 8 rebounds
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoops Live week nine Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
