Henderson Schools discuss coronavirus

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools are updating the public on their plans with dealing with the coronavirus.
They have a plan of action for a pandemic threat place for the schools. It outlines their communications, campus access, school operations, and more in response to the virus.
HCS will provide about hygiene practices and the importance of handwashing at the schools. They also encourage families to have “conversations about the connectedness of our world and that COVID-19 is not associated with race, ethnicity, or nationality.”
HCS will continue to use the disinfecting procedures that were already put into place during the flu season.
“Most typical schools do the high traffic areas like the water fountains and doorknobs, and things like that. We certainly focus on those areas.” Henderson County Schools Superintendent Marganna Stanley said.
The school district says they are always accepting donations of tissues, hand sanitizers, and wipes to keep the schools sanitary.
