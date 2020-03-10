Gilda’s Club of Evansville taking precaution during coronavirus outbreak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gilda’s Club of Evansville is taking precautions to keep members, staff and volunteers healthy during the coronavirus outbreak.
The cancer support community says anyone showing signs of illness is asked to refrain from visiting the local clubhouse.
For those who aren’t showing symptoms and still visiting, hand sanitizer will be readily available.
Right now, Gilda’s Club will continue to hold all groups and programs as usual.
Plans are currently being put in place to continue some services virtually if needed.
