Experts weigh in on stock market plummeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The stock market took a dive Monday morning as coronavirus continues to spread across the country. As the numbers dropped, it got financial experts thinking.
It was something the financial experts, like Dr. Wally Khan at the University of Evansville, were not predicting.
“This new monkey wrench called coronavirus, it has disturbed all of our forecast predictions. Nobody could have seen through. We were looking at 2020 and beyond we had not factored in this coronavirus,” Khan said.
Dr. Khan says one of the hardest-hit industries by coronavirus fears is the travel industry and it’s causing a domino effect.
“These sectors are directly getting hit, but there will be a spillover to other industries because they are related or connected in one way or another way.” Dr. Khan said.
Economic experts like Greg Wathen, President/CEO Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana, said the halting stock market is just one sign that a recession could be on the horizon.
“Long term for us, are there some pointing signs of potential for a recession, potentially yes, but technically we’re not there as of yet so it will be interesting to see how all of this plays out,” Wathen explained.
In the meantime, we asked a financial adviser what you can do to protect yourself if you do have some investments or maybe a 401-K in the stock market.
“Make sure they have money set aside somewhere for 6 months because hate to be the bearer of bad news but I don’t think this thing’s going away any time soon.” President and Founder of Vineyard Financial Brad Ford said.
Those experts are also saying to not overreact to this when it comes to your 401-k. The best thing to do is to speak with a financial adviser about what could be the best move for you based on your financial situation.
