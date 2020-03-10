EVSC urges parents, guardians to create plan on COVID-19 in parent letter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville School Corporation sent out a letter urging parents and guardians to create a plan in case EVSC schools are required to close due to COVID-19.
According to the parent letter, EVSC is considering all possible scenarios to protect students as they monitor COVID-19.
The letter states that they understand that this may create hardships for many families, especially if they close on short notice.
The letter says the school corporation will continue to share updated information through emails, texts and social media. It also states that all decisions will be made in the best interest of the health of their students, staff and community.
You can read the full parent letter here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.