Evansville Red Cross needs healthy donors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Red Cross is looking for healthy people to donate blood.
Southwest Indiana Executive Director Theo Boots says they need to replenish supplies.
She says the cold and flu are already impacting them since sick people shouldn’t donate.
Cold and flu have also forced them to cancel entire blood drives.
“With Coronavirus already having some cases in Indiana, we’ve worried it could get worse," Boots said. “So we have a plea to the American people, we really need healthy blood donors.”
They need all blood types, especially O Negative and blood platelets.
You can donate at their Evansville blood center on Stockwell Road. They’re open until 7:30 p.m. most weeknights. They also have Saturday hours.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.