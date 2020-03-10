EPD: Suspect bailed out of moving car during chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a dozen charges after a police chase Monday evening in Evansville.
Officers say they saw Donald Brigham, Jr. driving on Fulton Avenue near Columbia Street.
They say detectives knew he didn’t have a driver’s license, and saw him run a stoplight.
Officers say they tried to pull him over, but he sped off and nearly hit two cars on First Avenue. They say he would have hit them if the other drivers weren’t able to react.
Police say as Brigham crossed the intersection of Michigan and Oakley, he opened his door and rolled out of the car.
They say his car ran into a parked car, and he took off running.
Officers say he was eventually caught, and was carrying a stolen gun.
Charges include criminal recklessness while being armed with a deadly weapon, driving without ever receiving a license, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a licence, theft of a firearm, hit and run, and three traffic infractions.
