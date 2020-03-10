Eagles tip off NCAA II Tournament Saturday

USI hopes to defend NCAA II Midwest Region crown. USI enters NCAA II Tournament play looking to defend its NCAA II Midwest Region crown. The Screaming Eagles defeated fourth-seeded Ashland University; top-seeded Lewis University on a last second shot; and Bellarmine University after trailing from a 16-point deficit to win the regional last year. The 2019 regional title was USI’s fourth in men’s basketball. Senior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell is the top-returning scorer from last year’s regional at 10.3 points per game. Junior guard Mateo Rivera and junior forward Emmanuel Little averaged 9.3 and 9.0 points per game respectively.