Deputies: Woman, raped and beaten, escapes attacker

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say a woman was able to escape and run for her life after a man raped her and tried to kill her.
Brian Damron faces several charges including attempted murder, rape, and kidnapping.
The victim called deputies from Hall Lane in Hartford Monday.
They say it started when Damron ambushed the woman
As he assaulted her, the victim says she pulled out a gun, and while she struggled over it with Damron, it fired twice.
No one was hit with gunfire.
Deputies say Damron then dragged the victim to the woods and raped her. They say he then took her back to his home and continued to abuse her through the night.
The woman says once Damron fell asleep, she was able to run for help and call 911.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.