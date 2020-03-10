City Commission approves order granting paid leave for employees who have COVID-19 symptoms.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commission approved a municipal order Tuesday that would grant paid leave for employees who feel like they have the symptoms of COVID-19.
This is to encourage employees to not come to work if they feel they have the virus.
The order would also cover employee’s who’s family members have symptoms of COVID-19.
Mayor Austin wants to emphasize that there are no confirmed cases in the Henderson area. He says this is just being taken as a precaution.
