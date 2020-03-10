City Commission approves order granting paid leave for employees who have COVID-19 symptoms

City Commission approves order granting paid leave for employees who have COVID-19 symptoms
March 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 5:38 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commission approved a municipal order Tuesday that would grant paid leave for employees who feel like they have the symptoms of COVID-19.

This is to encourage employees to not come to work if they feel they have the virus.

The order would also cover employee’s who’s family members have symptoms of COVID-19.

Mayor Austin wants to emphasize that there are no confirmed cases in the Henderson area. He says this is just being taken as a precaution.

