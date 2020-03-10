CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Eagle flies off with large animal near Carmi, IL

Carmi, IL. (WFIE) - An Illinois man caught quite a sight when he pulled over to look at an eagle.
Jerry Peyton, of Enfield, says he was on his way home from Carmi when he stopped.
He says he was going to take a picture, but took video instead.
That’s when the eagle took off flying with a catch.
It wasn’t just a field mouse, it was something much larger.
Jerry believes it was a cat, but it’s hard to tell.
Either way, it’s not something you see every day.
Thanks for sharing, Jerry.
