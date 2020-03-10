Baptist Health Madisonville implements visitor restrictions

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health Madisonville officials say they are closely monitoring the evolving novel coronavirus (COVID-19) updates.
There are no confirmed cases at Baptist Health at this time.
In an abundance of caution, the Baptist Health system of hospitals across Kentucky and Indiana have activated the following visitation restrictions until further notice to protect our patients, staff and communities.
Maternity and NICU: Only parents and grandparents will be allowed to visit in the NICU. On the Mother-Baby and Labor and Delivery units, we are asking that visitors be limited to two at a time and will be restricted to parents, grandparents and siblings of the new baby free from a fever or runny nose.
All Other Adult Units (non-maternity): Patients in Critical Care (CCU/Step-Down), Telemetry, and Medical/Surgical units will be allowed up to two visitors at a time from immediate family only.
Palliative Care, Emergent and Hospice Care: We respectfully welcome clergy for family support along with immediate family members only.
When visiting, remember to wash your hands with soap and water when entering and leaving patient rooms.
Those with fever, runny nose, body aches or respiratory symptoms are asked to refrain from visiting in our facilities.
“The health and safety of our patients, staff and community is always our top priority,” said Robert Ramey, president of Baptist Health Madisonville. “We continually train and are prepared to handle a wide array of situations like COVID-19. We are asking visitors to adhere to these restrictions and take them seriously so that we can maintain the safest environment possible for those in need of care and to ensure that our staff are healthy to care for others.”
For more information about COVID-19 transmission and prevention, please review the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
