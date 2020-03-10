IN announced 2 more coronavirus cases, total now 6

INDIANA, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has updated its new COVID-19 online dashboard to reflect two additional presumptive positive cases.
The patients reside in Adams and Boone counties.
This brings to six the number of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The dashboard can be found at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and will be updated daily at 10 a.m. and will reflect results received through midnight.
Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be provided later today.
