Woman flown to hospital after fall from Garden of the Gods

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A woman was flown to a hospital after falling at the Garden of the Gods in Illinois.
According to the Equality Fire Department, rescue crews were called out to the recreation area around 2 p.m. on March 8, 2020.
The fire department said a 19-year-old woman from Indiana fell near Camel Rock.
The woman was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, In. to be treated for her injuries.
The fire department said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The fall comes with a reminder for hikers.
Garden of Gods contains a lot of short, steep grades and steps.
Rescue crews encourage people to stay away from the edge of cliffs and wear proper hiking gear.
