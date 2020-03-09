2 more coronavirus cases confirmed in IN, total now 4

INDIANA (WFIE) - Two additional cases of the new coronavirus have been diagnosed in Indiana, bringing the state’s cases of COVID-19 to four, officials said Monday.
A student who attends Hickory Elementary School in the suburban Indianapolis county of Hendricks County has a presumptive confirmed case of the coronavirus, said Kandi Jamison, director of public health nursing with the county’s health department.
School officials announced Avon schools will be closed through Friday, March. 20.
Students won’t return until Monday, April 6, after spring break.
A case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed in northeastern Indiana’s Noble County, the office of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks said Monday.
