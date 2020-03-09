WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to give update on coronavirus

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Beshear, along with local leaders and public health officials, are providing an update related to coronavirus (COVID-19).
It’s set to start at 7:45 a.m. Monday.
Over the weekend, Gov. Beshear confirmed four total cases in the commonwealth.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
