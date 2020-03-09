WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to give update on coronavirus

Weekend news conference on coronavirus (Source: Gov. Beshear's Facebook)
By Jill Lyman | March 9, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT - Updated March 9 at 6:37 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Beshear, along with local leaders and public health officials, are providing an update related to coronavirus (COVID-19).

It’s set to start at 7:45 a.m. Monday.

Over the weekend, Gov. Beshear confirmed four total cases in the commonwealth.

Indiana officials announced two total cases.

You can find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

