USI Women’s Basketball Receives At-Large Bid to the NCAA Tournament

USI navigated one of the toughest schedules in the nation in 2019-20 to earn its first NCAA II Tournament berth since 2018 and its 11th overall. The Eagles secured wins over Central Region No. 1 seed University of Central Missouri and South Region No. 3 seed University of Tampa during their non-conference schedule; then had a regular-season sweep of Midwest Region No. 8 seed Lindenwood University. They also had road games against Ashland and No. 5 seed Ferris State University during the non-conference slate, while playing home games against No. 1 seed and Drury University and No. 6 seed Lewis University.