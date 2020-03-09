USI Women’s Basketball Receives At-Large Bid to the NCAA Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball has earned an at-large berth to the 2020 NCAA Division II Tournament according to an announcement by the national office on NCAA.com Sunday night.
The Screaming Eagles (18-9) secured the No. 7 seed in next weekend’s regional and will square off against No. 2 seed and nationally-ranked No. 2 Ashland University in the opening round Friday at the O’Reilly Family Event Center Center in Springfield, Missouri.
USI navigated one of the toughest schedules in the nation in 2019-20 to earn its first NCAA II Tournament berth since 2018 and its 11th overall. The Eagles secured wins over Central Region No. 1 seed University of Central Missouri and South Region No. 3 seed University of Tampa during their non-conference schedule; then had a regular-season sweep of Midwest Region No. 8 seed Lindenwood University. They also had road games against Ashland and No. 5 seed Ferris State University during the non-conference slate, while playing home games against No. 1 seed and Drury University and No. 6 seed Lewis University.
The Eagles are one of four GLVC teams to make the tournament, with Drury, Lewis and Lindenwood also representing the conference in the dance. Ashland, No. 4 seeded Grand Valley State University and Ferris State were the three schools to represent the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference, while Walsh University was the lone representative from the Great Midwest Athletics Conference.
