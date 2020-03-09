USI Softball Sweeps a Pair in Dramatic Fashion

Sophomore pitcher/first baseman Katie Back, who had pitched brilliantly up until the seventh inning, gave way to freshman Allie Goodin, who induced an inning-ending ground ball. Goodin (4-0) earned the win in the circle after giving up just one unearned run—the international tie-breaker—off two hits in an inning and third. Back gave up four runs, three earned off eight hits, but had allowed just one unearned run off four hits and five strikeouts throughout the first 6 2/3 innings of work.