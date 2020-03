EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Unsettled weather this week with daily chances for showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain will move across the Tri-State Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Temps will stay near 58 and then fall during the day on Tuesday with mainly cloudy skies. More showers and storms return on Wednesday-Sunday. Daily highs will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.