United Caring Services adding new entrance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Caring Services will soon have a new side entrance at its day shelter.
UCS will add a new ramp and entrance on the Ingle Street side with the help of a $100,000 community development block grant.
The grant money will also fund cosmetic upgrades such as window replacement, and added lighting both inside and outside the building.
Executive Director Jason Emmerson says it’s important for their facility to not only look good but also be accessible for everyone.
“I mean we have hundreds of people here a day," Emmerson said. "We have got to make sure that the facility and the space is accessible. At night, here at 6th and Ingle, we just want to make sure everything is well lit for the safety of the people that we serve as well as volunteers, as well as staff.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.