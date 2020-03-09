Traffic moving again after crash blocked WB Lloyd on west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Traffic is moving smoothly again on the Lloyd after a crash Monday morning.
Fire officials say a car and a semi were heading westbound near the west side Schnucks when they crashed.
They say no one was hurt in the car, but the driver of the truck went to the hospital for a minor injury.
Officials say they had to call in hazmat to help clean up around 60 gallons of fuel that spilled.
They’re still investigating what caused the accident.
