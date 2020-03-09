Sudden reported increase in heroin overdoses in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - Local officials have recorded a recent spike of heroin overdoses in the area.
Muhlenberg County has experienced a sudden rise in heroin-related overdoses over the last 48 hours, according to local officials.
In response to this increase, the Muhlenberg County Health Department has initiated an opioid response plan.
Health officials say their department will be working closely with county authorities to help identify people who have either overdosed or at risk for overdosing.
Officials also say the health department has free Narcan in stock to help prevent an overdose.
