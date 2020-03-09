EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mild temperatures but rain will be featured most of this week. After a sunny and mild weekend, rain returns this afternoon. Breezy and mild with high temperatures in the lower 60’s. Tonight, rain and isolated thunderstorms with lows only dropping into the upper 50’s. The threat for severe thunderstorms appears low at this time.
Additional rain Tuesday, mainly during the morning. Cooler high temps in the upper 50’s under cloudy skies. Another round of rain Wednesday along with a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will remain above normal in the lower 60’s.
