Owensboro Catholic grad John Augenstein Wins Second Career Individual Title for Vanderbilt Golf

“I’m just really excited for our kids to end this week-long trip in such a positive way,” Limbaugh said. “We came here wanting to send a message about who we are as a team and I couldn’t be happier for our kids. Obviously, John played phenomenal golf and his leadership for the this team is instrumental and I’m thrilled for him. He really dominated the golf tournament from start to finis, and just happy for him to get to enjoy that.