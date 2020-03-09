Neighborhood watch: Mt. Carmel man escapes arrest; Whitesville man accused of stealing car

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A Mt. Carmel, IL man is under arrest for escaping during an arrest.
Wabash County sheriff’s deputies pulled over 51-year-old Charles McMahel for not having a valid driver’s license. This happened Sunday at the intersection of Friendsville Avenue and Highway 11.
Deputies say McMahel refused to get out of the car and then sped away. Deputies later found him at his house and took him into custody.
In addition to the escape, Mcmahel is charged with resisting, obstructing justice and escape.
A Whitesville, Ky man accused of stealing a car might have gotten away with it if he hadn’t crashed the car.
22-year-old Raymond Bass Jr. was involved in a two-car crash Monday morning on the westbound Audubon Parkway in Henderson County.
Deputies determined that the car Bass was driving had been stolen in Evansville.
Bass is in the Henderson County Jail and is charged with receiving stolen property.
A wanted man with ties to Evansville and Henderson has been arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s office.
Louisville Metro Police had been looking for Jeff Kelien for almost a month. They say he is a private contractor who likes to burglarize homes he’s previously worked on.
Kelien was wanted on four warrants for crimes such as burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, parole violation and gun theft.
