Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

NAPPANEE, Ind. (AP) — A popular northern Indiana tourist attraction that provides a glimpse into the life and history of the Amish has been given a new name by its new owners. The site in Nappanee had been known as Amish Acres. Former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman says its new name is The Barns at Nappanee. Stutzman purchased most of the complex with two partners last month at an auction. The attraction is 30 miles from South Bend. It's drawn about 150,000 visitors annually to its historical cabins, barns and other structures. The previous owners sold the site after they decided to retire.