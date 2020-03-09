Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

POLLING PLACE REVIEW
US Attorney reviewing polling places for ADA compliance
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says his office is reviewing all polling places in the Southern District of Indiana to see if they comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Election officials are being asked to complete surveys on polling place accessibility. Investigators may then conduct on-site inspections to confirm responses and to evaluate compliance with ADA regulations. Counties found in violation can resolve issues informally or may enter into a Voluntary Compliance Agreement with the government in which they voluntarily agree to upgrade their facilities before the November election. Minkler says counties found to engage in discrimination may face lawsuits.
FATAL CRASH-NEW ALBANY
Authorities: 3 dead in wrong-way crash in southern Indiana
Authorities say three people are dead after a wrong-way interstate crash in southern Indiana. State police say they received calls around 9:15 p.m. Saturday of a white Kia Sportage SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. The vehicle then turned onto Interstate 265 and traveled westbound in eastbound lanes, crashing into a Chevrolet Cavalier. The driver of the SUV was airlifted to a Kentucky hospital with severe injuries. Three of four passengers in the other vehicle, including two adults and a juvenile were killed. Another juvenile remains hospitalized. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
LAKE MICHIGAN-INDIANA EROSION
Indiana community battling shoreline erosion files lawsuit
OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana community along Lake Michigan has filed a federal lawsuit over its battle with shoreline erosion. Ogden Dunes argues that the town's infrastructure and homes are in danger of “total destruction” if there's failure of the shoreline protection system. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Hammond, names the National Park Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, among others. The Chicago Tribune reports that erosion became a concern a decade ago. The lawsuit says protection plans were approved but Park Service and Army Corps “repeatedly interfered." Federal officials did not immediate return a request for comment.
BC-IN-FATAL CRASH-DEKALB COUNTY
14-year-old killed, other injured in DeKalb County car crash
AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old is dead and two other teenagers have been injured in a vehicle crash in northeastern Indiana. The DeKalb County sheriff's office says the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on County Road 59. Authorities say the car the was traveling north when it ran off the road. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a concrete sign and flipped over. The 14-year-old was a passenger in the front seat. The driver was a 16-year-old who suffered a collapsed lung and shoulder injury. The 15-year-old backseat passenger suffered scratches. An investigation is ongoing.
JAIL DISMISSALS
Howard County sheriff fires six jail officers for misconduct
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana sheriff says he's fired six jail officers for misconduct dating back to December. Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher says a sergeant was fired for making inappropriate comments to two inmates. Asher says two other officers were fired last month for lying or not cooperating during an investigation into an alleged sexual battery of a female inmate. A third officer was fired in connection with that investigation for disclosing confidential information. The sheriff says another officer was fired for making contact with a known felon and a sixth officer was fired for having an inappropriate inmate relationship.
WEST LAFAYETTE-FREE TAMPONS
West Lafayette to offer free tampons, pads in city restrooms
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — West Lafayette will start supplying free feminine hygiene products in all city building restrooms, including men's and gender-neutral restrooms. The move comes after Purdue University began offering free menstrual care products in its campus bathrooms. After the City Council approved a similar resolution, Mayor John Dennies said it was time the city started stocking feminine products in all restrooms of West Lafayette's facilities. That includes the $31.5 million Wellness and Aquatic Center that's scheduled to open early next year. Two members of the City Council who sponsored the resolution said that if toilet paper is supplied, feminine products should be too.
OVERTURNED TANKER TRUCK-RESCUE
Driver dies after jet fuel tanker crash in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A truck driver has died 16 days after he was engulfed in flames when his tanker carrying jet fuel crashed and exploded on an Indianapolis highway ramp. An Eskenazi Health spokesman says 59-year-old Jeffrey "Duke" Denman of Brownsburg died Saturday morning at the Richard Banks Burn Center. Denman told police the tanker was loaded with jet fuel when it crashed on a ramp from Interstate 70 to Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' east side on Feb. 20. Passersby extinguished the flames engulfing Denman. He was driving for Zionsville-based Jet Star Inc. The company offered its condolences in a message on Facebook.
AMISH ACRES REBRANDING
New owners rename Amish tourist site The Barns at Nappanee
NAPPANEE, Ind. (AP) — A popular northern Indiana tourist attraction that provides a glimpse into the life and history of the Amish has been given a new name by its new owners. The site in Nappanee had been known as Amish Acres. Former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman says its new name is The Barns at Nappanee. Stutzman purchased most of the complex with two partners last month at an auction. The attraction is 30 miles from South Bend. It's drawn about 150,000 visitors annually to its historical cabins, barns and other structures. The previous owners sold the site after they decided to retire.