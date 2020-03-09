Late Innings Hand Aces Baseball Loss at Charleston

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After an impressive defensive performance early, the University of Evansville baseball team was again haunted by late inning struggles, as the Aces fell in the series-finale to College of Charleston, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Evansville took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held that advantage all the way through the sixth inning.
The offense got going early for the Aces as Evansville tallied three runs in the first. Junior Mason Brinkley got the offense started with a base-hit as the lead-off batter in the first. Freshman Mark Shallenberger delivered the first runs of the games for Evansville on a home run to right field. Senior Troy Beilsmith added a run to the Aces’ account later in the inning, driving a base-hit down the line to score Indiana Stanley and give Evansville a 3-0 lead.
Senior Jake McMahill was excellent in his fourth start of the season, facing the minimum in the first two innings. The first Cougar reached base in the third, but the Aces defense did let him advance past second base.
The first real scoring chance of the contest came in the fifth for College of Charleston as a single sent a runner home, but Beilsmith fired a laser to home plate as freshman Max Malley tagged out the runner to end the threat.
McMahill’s final inning of the work in the sixth started with a walk, but the senior shut-down the Cougars, recording three-straight outs to end the inning.
College of Charleston clawed back in the seventh, scoring twice to close within one run.
After Evansville could not get anything going in the top of the eighth, the Cougars pushed in front in the bottom half. College of Charleston scored twice in the bottom of the eighth and then locked-down in the top of the ninth to earn the 4-3 win.
Evansville returns home for four contests at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium beginning with a Tuesday matchup with Indiana before facing Purdue in a three-game weekend series.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.