Late Innings Hand Aces Baseball Loss at Charleston

The offense got going early for the Aces as Evansville tallied three runs in the first. Junior Mason Brinkley got the offense started with a base-hit as the lead-off batter in the first. Freshman Mark Shallenberger delivered the first runs of the games for Evansville on a home run to right field. Senior Troy Beilsmith added a run to the Aces’ account later in the inning, driving a base-hit down the line to score Indiana Stanley and give Evansville a 3-0 lead.