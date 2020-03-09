INDOT announces Lloyd ramp closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a pair of ramp closures that may impact drivers commute beginning next week.
INDOT says Green River Road and Weinbach ramps onto the westbound Lloyd Expressway will be closed next Monday. They say those ramps will be in place around the clock as crews patch concrete areas on the roadway.
Work is expected to wrap up by March 20, weather permitting.
The closures are a part of an ongoing project to repair concrete joints on the Lloyd between 41 and Fielding Road.
