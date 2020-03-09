Hostess recounts alleged racial incident at Evansville Olive Garden

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We told you last week about an alleged racial incident that happened at Olive Garden in Evansville.
An employee took to social media and shared how she and another employee were treated poorly because of the color of their skin.
We spoke with one of the employees that was targeted in that situation at Olive Garden on Monday.
She tells us that things got worse after the incident, so much worse that she had to quit her job. However, she said that’s not going to keep her from fighting for change.
Amira Donahue had been working as a hostess at Olive garden for less than a month when she says a customer came into the restaurant and was rude to her and another employee while demanding a new server.
“She asked for a white one, or a non-colored server and they gave it to her," Donahue said. “She was just like making comments about me like very rude stuff, saying that I should go work at a strip club, and asking me if I’m like from here.”
In response, Donahue says management told here to move to another part of the restaurant.
“I just want people to know, you don’t deserve to be treated that way," she said. “I want to make sure corporate knows, and every other company knows you can’t treat your employees like that, you gotta defend them.”
Since the incident, Donahue has hired Brandon Danks to represent her.
Danks says they have filed a claim with the EEOC, that will investigate and let them know if they could peruse legal action.
“I suspect in her case she is not alone here, it’s probably happening all over the service industry,” Brandon Danks said.
Donahue tells me after Olive Garden fired the manager, hateful messages flooded her phone.
“This little girl needs to shut up, this little girl needs to get her story straight, you guys are taking it out of proportion,” said Donahue.
Donahue quit her job soon after but found a new job after a local business owner heard her story and promised to always protect her.
“It was great, knowing that security, not only in my job but in my community, someone that would speak out like that," Donahue said.
Since Donahue has come forward, Brandon Danks tells us another employee, who says she was racially discriminated against that night, has asked for their representation.
According to Brandon Danks, this server has also quit her job at Olive Garden due to an intolerable work environment
“We will proceed forward with an investigation and look at all available avenues to make sure that all of their rights are protected,” said Attorney Jonathan Danks.
Danks and Danks is asking anyone who has experienced workplace discrimination at Olive Garden, to please reach out to them.
