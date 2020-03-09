Henderson officials talk coronavirus possibilities

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City leaders in Henderson met with the public on Monday to talk about the potential threat of the coronavirus there.
Mayor Steve Austin and Judge-Executive Brad Schneider were joined by local health officials to address the best ways to stop the spread of the virus.
Officials made it clear that, as of Monday, there are no confirmed cases in Henderson, but officials say they’re more than prepared.
“Wash your hands frequently. If water and soap aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work if you’re sick. If you’re an employer and if you’re employees are sick, insist that they stay home,” said Clay Horton, public health director at Green River District Health Department.
Henderson officials confirmed there are no cases locally, but plans have been in motion for months.
“Methodist is ready. Methodist is prepared. Our staff is ready, willing, and able to help the community in any way possible. But we want you to stay healthy. And do remember, we are here to serve,” said Linda White, administrator at Methodist Health.
White also said the Coronavirus Emergency Management team meets every day, and health experts at Methodist are prepared and fully trained if the virus reaches Henderson.
She also mentioned there are up to 19 negative airflow rooms at the hospital.
“We’ll put that patient into a negative airflow room, and we’ll also minimize the number of people taking care of that patient,” White said.
On Friday, the governor declared a state of emergency in Kentucky, and Kenny Garett, the director of Henderson County Emergency Management, wants to remind the public that it isn’t as scary as it sounds.
“States of emergencies are put in place so that we can, local governments can request resources, and work with states, and federal, and different governments to make sure that we have the resources we need moving forward," Garrett said.
Henderson officials also urged the public that if you think you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call your provider first, in case you need to be screened over the phone.
911 dispatchers have also been trained to ask questions about symptoms to protect workers who may have to tend to you if the call is validated.
