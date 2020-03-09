Gibson General Hospital screening people at door for coronavirus

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson General Hospital is now screening people as they walk in the door for coronavirus.
We talked with Claudia Eisenmann, the CEO of the hospital. She tells us these screenings are just a precautionary tool they’re using to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, but this brief screening could end up saving someone’s life.
“We probably have some active cases throughout our region that are just not tested yet," Eisenmann said.
That’s exactly why Eisenmann says they’re screening patients and visitors who walk through the hospital’s doors.
“We want to identify whether or not they’re high-risk individuals because of their current symptomology or their current travel history that we may be able to redirect to a healthcare provider, rather than allowing them to come into the building," Eisenmann explained.
Eisenmann says they decided to start screening people because Gibson County is an unusual rural area with large manufacturing plants like Toyota that are located there. It’s because of that that more traffic is traveling in and out, making it easier for a virus to spread.
Tom Bender and his wife, Tina, were among the first of many to get screened and fill out a form. The Benders told us, they have no problem doing it.
“I’ve got COPD," Tom said. "It kill me if I got it, or it could.”
It’s a screening process that takes only a couple of minutes to complete but could save someone’s life.
“I think it’s important," Tina said. "Well, to make sure that everybody stays safe and nobody gets sick.”
We’re told they’re going to continue screening people until they know the coronavirus crisis is finished.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.