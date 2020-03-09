Evansville opens German American Bank Field Tuesday against Indiana

Tuesday night’s matchup with Indiana represents the first game played at the newly renovated German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium. Included in the renovations are a full Astroturf field, padded walls through- out the entire stadium with new fence lines down the first and third base lines, dugout and bullpen renovations as well as a new LED scoreboard. Representatives from German American Bank and the University of Evansville will be on hand to throw out first pitches to celebrate opening day.