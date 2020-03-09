Evansville opens German American Bank Field Tuesday against Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The culmination of hard work and generous partnerships will be realized on Tuesday when the University of Evansville baseball team opens German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium with a 6 PM showdown with Indiana.
Evansville vs. Indiana | March 10
Date | TimeTues., March 10 | 6 PM
Location German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium | Evansville, Ind.
March 10 Evansville vs. Indiana (ESPN+ | Radio | Live Stats)
Evansville Baseball Site | Twitter | Evansville Game Notes | Indiana Game Notes
Know Your Opponent
Indiana enters the weekend with an 8-5 record and most recently took a game from San Diego in a three-game series last weekend. The Hoosiers are 1-0 in midweek contests with a 17-2 win over Purdue last Wednesday. Indiana holds a 22-16 advantage in the series with the Aces as the Hoosiers have won six-straight matchups.
The Debut of GAB Field
Tuesday night’s matchup with Indiana represents the first game played at the newly renovated German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium. Included in the renovations are a full Astroturf field, padded walls through- out the entire stadium with new fence lines down the first and third base lines, dugout and bullpen renovations as well as a new LED scoreboard. Representatives from German American Bank and the University of Evansville will be on hand to throw out first pitches to celebrate opening day.
Brinkley Takes Control
Getting his chance to start for the Aces, junior Mason Brinkley made the most of his opportunity this weekend. Against College of Charleston, Brinkley went 8-for-13, including a 7-10 stretch to close the weekend. Brinkley now leads the Aces in batting average, hitting .400 on the year.
Late Game Slip
It was again the late innings that haunted the Aces this weekend. Twice in Evansville’s three game series at College of Charleston did Evansville take a lead into the seventh inning before eventually falling to the Cougars.
Solid Starting Pitching
The Aces got three strong outings from their starters this weekend against College of Charleston. Evansville’s starters went a combined 16 innings, allowing just four earned runs and striking out eight.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.