Deaconess prepares for COVID-19 by offering nurse triage hotline

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Deaconess Midtown Hospital has formally set up “Incident Command”, which is a team of experts inside the hospital to make sure everyone is prepared for COVID-19.
They’re urging people in the community to call before showing up at urgent care or emergency room.
The last thing doctors want is for the illness to continue to spread, and that means they don’t want people who may be infected to expose it to others in a waiting room.
Deaconess has resources to get around that and keep any potential exposure to a minimum.
24 hours a day, seven days a week, a nurse triage hotline at Deaconess is available for those who may have questions about their health relating to COVID-19.
“The nurse who is on the other end of that phone, has specific protocols, specific questions to ask that will help determine whether or not you need to be seen,” Medical Director Dr. Gina Huhnke said.
However, with a highly contagious illness like coronavirus, being seen in person could put others at risk. Deaconess is offering free electronic video visits if doctors believe a person has been exposed.
“We want to be careful that we don’t expose other patients who may be there for care, and that we not expose our healthcare workers as well," Deaconess Health System President Dr. James Porter said. “We need to keep them on the job and able to continue to take care of people.”
If doctors believe a person needs to be tested, a nasal and throat swab will be sampled in-person and sent to the Indiana State Department of Health.
“We may ask that you stay in your car and that staff would come out to the car well prepared and already be wearing protective equipment and would put a mask on you before escorting you to the proper location,” Dr. Gina Huhnke said.
As of Monday, nobody has tested positive for COVID-19 at Deaconess. Doctors want to keep it that way. If you feel sick, they say to just use common sense.
“Stay home, don’t get out into public places, don’t get yourself exposed if you don’t have to be exposed and just use real good common sense, and I think that will go a long way in keeping all of us safe and healthy," Dr. James Porter said.
The nurse triage hotline is available at all times. That number is 812-450-6550.
They can answer any questions you might have and help determine if you need to be seen.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.