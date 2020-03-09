Daviess Co. elementary school roller skates for fitness

DAVIESS Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Sorgho Elementary students got a break from traditional running and jumping, to rollerskate for exercise Monday.
PE Teacher Carla Clayton introduced roller skating as a special activity at Daviess County’s Sorgho Elementary School two years ago and said the experience has been tremendously popular among her students.
Clayton says it combines all kinds of fitness activities including balance, cardiovascular endurance and muscle strength. She says it also builds character.
“Perseverance kids fall, fall, fall what are you going to do in life when you fall down, or you hit a speed bump or when something in life does not go your way?” Clayton said. “You gotta get back up, it teaches perseverance, lots of social, social engagement.”
Clayton says roller skating will also help them build confidence and teaches them how to build friendships through social activity.
