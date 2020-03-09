Evansville City Council ordinance could change non-profits’ funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council is set to introduce an ordinance Monday night, which could change how the city funds local non-profits.
Council members have been talking about this ordinance for weeks. The proposed ordinance will form a group of city leaders to oversee the application process for non-profits that would receive money.
Councilmember Jonathon Weaver, a co-sponsor of the ordinance, says he thinks this process hasn’t been transparent in the past, but in the last council meeting, Mayor Winnecke called the proposed ordinance an overreach.
Over the past week, Councilmember Justin Elpers says all non-profit funding should be cut except for one organization, United Neighborhoods of Evansville. He says that’s because they work with the council on solving city issues.
Elpers says he feels the city shouldn’t be funding non-profits because there’s a select number of non-profits that are receiving taxpayer dollars.
