Aces Softball Defeats Illinois in Final Day of Red & Black Challenge

In the top of the third, Evansville got on the board when Jessica Fehr hit a sac fly that scored Lindsay Renneisen, who doubled to lead off the inning. The Cardinals got right back on the board in the bottom half of the inning and finished the game with a 9-1 win in five frames. Erin Kleffman made the start, going 2 1/3 innings while allowing seven runs, five of which were earned.