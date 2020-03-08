Woolf Hits Two more Homers, as Aces Softball Splits Saturday

Oakland added two more in the third to extend their advantage to 5-1. That is when the Evansville rally began. In the top half of the fourth, Alyssa Barela got it started, drawing a leadoff walk. Toni Galas entered to pinch run and scored on a Woolf double. Lindsay Renneisen added the second double of the inning for UE to put runners on second and third with one out. Making her first start with the Aces, Bella Coffey got the job done, grounding out to short to score Woolf. It was her first RBI of the season.