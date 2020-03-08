Wesleyan Men’s Magical Run Ends One Step Shy of an NCAA Berth

FINDLAY, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team saw its magical postseason run come to an end on Saturday, suffering a 69-48 loss to the No. 3 seed Walsh in the G-MAC Championship.
The Cavaliers scored the first nine points of the game as the Panthers didn’t score until four minutes in when Adam Goetz knocked back a three. Minutes later Goetz hit another three to cut the deficit to six but Walsh went on a 14-0 run to take a 36-15 lead to halftime.
Wesleyan played the Cavs even in the second half with both teams scoring 33 points in the second frame. The Panthers put together a 7-0 run to start the second half with Sasha Sukhanov scoring five and two from Jo Griffin.
Erik Bell paced the team with 11 points on 5-9 shooting while dishing out four assists. Sukhanov grabbed four rebounds, all of which were defensive.
Goetz finished with 10 points in his final game as a Panther. The senior was a two-time All-G-MAC selection in two years at Wesleyan.
The Panthers finish the season with a record of 13-16 overall with a pair of upsets in the G-MAC tournament.
