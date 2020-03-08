USI Softball Splits Day Two down in Florida

AUBURNDALE, FLA. (WFIE) - The 24th-ranked University of Southern Indiana softball team split its second day at The Spring Games Saturday, narrowly ceding the opener to 12th-ranked Saint Anselm College, 2-1, before taking down Le Moyne College, 6-0.
Freshman pitcher Allie Goodin picked up the day’s victory with her first career complete-game shutout that added 10 strikeouts to her season total.
Senior pitcher/designated player Jennifer Leonhardt tallied three RBI on a three-for-four effort at the plate including a leadoff home run representing the Screaming Eagles’ lone run in the opener.
Freshman second baseman Rachel Martinez led the bats against Le Moyne, posting hits in both at-bats, two RBI and two walks in the contest.
Saint Anselm 2, USI 1 -- Leonhardt opened the day in the circle for the 2018 NCAA II National Championship rematch with the Hawks (15-4) and immediately got to work, striking out Saint Anselm’s lead-off spot.
From the plate, the Eagles (10-4) hit the board first with Leonhardt’s solo homer straight over the center field fence. The game immediately became a pitcher’s duel after the Louisville, Kentucky, native concluded her home run trot.
The Hawks finally answered in the third frame, scoring on a two-out double to left center field. Junior outfielder Alicia Webb, senior shortstop Taylor Ricketts and freshman catcher Courtney Schoolcraft teamed up to end the inning on the play, laying the tag down on Saint Anselm’s second runner at the plate.
The game rolled on, tied 1-1 until another well-timed double plated a run in the sixth. Leonhardt completed the game for the seventh time this season, posting four punch-outs in the effort, despite seeing her record fall to 5-3.
USI 6, Le Moyne 0 -- The Eagles (11-4) got on the board again in the first frame, as Goodin drove home Martinez with a two-out base hit through the middle, giving herself a one-run advantage before entering the circle for her fourth start of the season.
USI woke up its bats with four more tallies on four hits and a walk in the second. After singles from freshmen first baseman Jordan Rager and right fielder Mikaela Domico and freshman third baseman Anna Carroll’s walk, Leonhardt returned to the plate to smoke a two-RBI double to the right center field fence. Martinez immediately followed up with a two-RBI base hit through the right side, prompting the Dolphins (4-3) to go to the bullpen.
The scoring in Saturday’s B-side concluded with Rager doubling down the right field line in the third to plate Ricketts, who led-off the frame with a double of her own to right center.
Goodin put the game on cruise control, clamping down the Le Moyne bats to just two hits through five innings. The Evansville native wrapped up her first career complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts, allowing just five hits in total.
Up Next -- USI Softball returns to The Spring Games action tomorrow morning to face Northwood University (9:15 a.m. CT) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (11:30 a.m. CT).
The Eagles defeated Northwood, 2-0, just-over two weeks ago to kick off the 2020 Midwest Region Crossover. USI last met Indiana-Pennsylvania in 2011.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.