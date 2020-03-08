USI Softball Splits Day Two down in Florida

USI woke up its bats with four more tallies on four hits and a walk in the second. After singles from freshmen first baseman Jordan Rager and right fielder Mikaela Domico and freshman third baseman Anna Carroll’s walk, Leonhardt returned to the plate to smoke a two-RBI double to the right center field fence. Martinez immediately followed up with a two-RBI base hit through the right side, prompting the Dolphins (4-3) to go to the bullpen.