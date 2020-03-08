Special ceremony held for retiring Southridge AD

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - One high school in the Tri-State area is saying farewell to one of its own.
Southridge High School Athletic Director Brett Bardwell, who’s stepping down at the end of the 2019-20 school year, was honored by the Raider faithful in a special celebration, shortly before the boys basketball team faced off against South Spencer in the Class 2A sectional semifinal on Friday night.
Bardwell is stepping down after more than two decades at the helm.
The 58-year-old Southridge graduate says the main reason behind his resignation is to spend more time with his family, but Bardwell credits the job for blessing him with many great memories over the years, including when the Raiders won the school’s first-ever state football championship back in 2017.
“Looking back over the 21 years, I’ve had great kids and coaches to work with and former AD’s to work with,” Bardwell said. “I really can’t think of where we’ve had a bad year. Every year, we’ve been competitive and had some success, but the last few years, in particular, we’ve had a great run of some great kids. Our coaches have put them together in a way that made them successful, and I’m fortunate to be around for that. I’m definitely going to miss the people more than anything - the officials, the coaches, the kids, coaches from other schools, fans from other schools - all the friends.”
While Bardwell’s time as the head of the Southridge athletics department is finally coming to a close, he’s not fully retiring just yet.
He will continue to teach psychology and sociology classes at the high school.
