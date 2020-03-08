Some local catholic mass practices suspended for coronavirus precautions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local parish is taking precautions by suspending some practices in order to combat the coronavirus.
Saints Mary and John Parish in Evansville is suspending drinking from the cup. It was a recommendation from the diocese, and they’re taking this recommendation and others very seriously.
Both Indiana and Kentucky’s governors held press conferences on Friday, confirming each state had one case of coronavirus.
Deacon Dennis Russell tells us the parish is taking extra precautions to combat the virus.
“We’re suspending the use of the cup. We share wine from the cup, the blood of Christ, and we also are not encouraging handshaking or hand-holding, even though it’s a very important part of the liturgy," Deacon Russell said.
Russell says they are focusing on hand health. He says a big portion of their members are older.
“I think you always have to be cognizant of anything that can spread," Russel said.
Deacon Russell tells us they have suspended practices in the past due to other viruses like the flu.
“We just, gotta keep going, keep doing, we gotta do normal as much as we can, always be aware, and be sensitive to the needs and concerns of people," Deacon Russell said. “I mean, there are people genuinely concerned about health, and we can’t ignore that.”
